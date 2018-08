Chopper 11 HD is on the scene as police respond to reports of a water rescue.

Raleigh Police rescued two people after the driver lost control of a vehicle and landed in a small creek on Grandover Drive at Landreaux Drive.Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries Thursday afternoon.No other vehicles were involved.Officers responded to the call at 4:29 p.m.Chopper 11 HD was on the scene as a tow truck prepared to lift the vehicle out of the creek.Raleigh Police and EMS were on the scene.