US 70 east in Durham closed after construction crew hits gas line

Gas main break affects traffic in Durham. (WTVD)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Hundreds were stuck in traffic Thursday in Durham after a construction crew hit a gas line on US 70.

It happened near Lynn Road around 4 p.m.

The eastbound lanes experienced heavy traffic because of the incident.

A HAZMAT team from the City Of Durham is at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The road is expected to be closed until at least midnight.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

PSNC said a "third party" damaged the line. It's a 10-inch steel line, so the repairs require welding, which is more time-consuming.

No customers are without service, but it will be a long night for work crews, PSNC said.

The line was still leaking into the evening hours, but PSNC shut off the gas and got the leak contained shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The road remains closed.
