US 70 in Clayton reopens hours after tanker truck overturns

A gasoline tanker and another vehicle collided, causing the tanker to flip over, shutting down US 70 in Johnston County.It happened around 3 p.m. Friday on 70 west in Clayton, at Exit 326-B.Traffic was detoured onto US 70 Business while crews used a crane to get the tanker out of the way, and then cleaned up the mess.Highway 70 was closed for hours, but reopened about 9 p.m.The tanker was carrying about 9,000 gallons of gasoline. A small amount of fuel leaked from the tanker. Fire department crews were able to safely clean it up.All the fuel from the crashed tanker was transferred to another vehicle.There were no injuries, the Highway Patrol said.It's not yet known whether the rain played a factor. The Highway Patrol said alcohol, drugs, and speed were not factors.It's also not yet known whether any charges will be filed.