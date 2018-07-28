TRAFFIC

Victim ID'd in fatal I-40 crash involving cement truck in Raleigh

A man died in a crash with a concrete truck on I-40 in Raleigh, affecting traffic for hours. (WTVD)

A deadly multi-car wreck on I-40 at South Saunders Street near downtown Raleigh on Friday had traffic shut down in the area for most of Friday evening, according to Raleigh Police.

Raleigh police told ABC11 one person died in the wreck, which happened shortly before 5 p.m.

A concrete truck and five other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Three lanes were closed for six hours at the Lake Wheeler Road exit.

Deadly day on I-85 in Durham
The fatal crash happened in the earlier of two wrecks to plague the stretch of I-85 near Cole Mill Road, where the left lane remains closed because of a later crash.

The lanes reopened shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say Austin Dale Webster of Pittsboro died after his 2005 Ford SUV was hit from behind by the cement truck.

Raleigh Police officers arrested and charged the driver of the cement truck, Giovanni Bilotta, 33, with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed.
