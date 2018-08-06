Raleigh police have identified the victims in a fatal car crash on Louisburg Road on Sunday.Police said the deceased driver of the burned vehicle has been identified as 59-year-old Francisco Jaquez and the deceased passenger has been identified as a juvenile male.Authorities also identified the driver of the second vehicle as 21-year-old Dozie Brandon Obed Ulasi Jr., and the passengers as 22-year-old Brittany Goodson and another minor female.The crash happened in the 5200 block of Louisburg Road at the Fox Road intersection.Officials said after the crash, one of the cars caught fire and two passengers died.The three people in the other car were taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.