CAR CRASH

2 dead, 3 injured in car crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh police have identified the victims in a fatal car crash on Louisburg Road.

Raleigh police have identified the victims in a fatal car crash on Louisburg Road on Sunday.

Police said the deceased driver of the burned vehicle has been identified as 59-year-old Francisco Jaquez and the deceased passenger has been identified as a juvenile male.

Authorities also identified the driver of the second vehicle as 21-year-old Dozie Brandon Obed Ulasi Jr., and the passengers as 22-year-old Brittany Goodson and another minor female.

The crash happened in the 5200 block of Louisburg Road at the Fox Road intersection.


Officials said after the crash, one of the cars caught fire and two passengers died.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The three people in the other car were taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar accidentcar crashRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR CRASH
Sanford man dies after crashing car into tree, authorities say
Durham high-speed chase ends in crash overnight
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
3 dead in single-car crash in Harnett County
More car crash
TRAFFIC
Wake Forest Road reopens after water main break
We're not sure how this driver on I-540 could see...well, anything
NCDOT to get community input on I-440 interchange improvements
Current Triangle traffic
More Traffic
Top Stories
Cooper plans to sue to keep 2 amendment questions off ballot
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Police warning parents about 'Momo Challenge' that may encourage suicide
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
Knightdale man turns $5 into $250,000 thanks to lottery
Deputies looking for suspect in lemonade stand armed robbery
Current Triangle traffic
Vintage plane crashes in Swiss Alps, killing 20 on board
Show More
At least 91 dead after quake rocks Indonesian tourist island
Professional basketball team comes to Raleigh
'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases statement after overdose
'A lot of memories:' Longtime friend reflects on life of bystander killed in Durham chase-crash
Triangle women support kids in 'Back to School' event
More News