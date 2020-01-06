Traffic

Video: Another truck gets stuck under recently raised Durham bridge

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham bridge that was recently raised 8 inches was still low enough for a moving truck to be damaged when the driver attempted to pass under it.

Video recorded by Jürgen Henn on Jan. 3 caught a Penske truck scraping under the Gregson Street bridge.

The Gregson Street bridge is located at Peabody Street. It lifts train tracks over the roadway.

For years, trucks were damaged trying to clear the 11-foot, 8-inch bridge, despite warning signs.

In October 2019, the bridge was raised 8 inches -- giving it a clearance of 12 foot 4 inches -- but even that has not been enough to allow all trucks to pass under the bridge safely.

For more information on the bridge and more videos of trucks crashing into it, visit 11foot8.com.
