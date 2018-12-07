Authorities are searching for a man who was caught on camera causing damage to an MTA bus while yelling in fury on a Manhattan street.The apparent would-be passenger was standing in the middle of Houston Street, blocking the bus' path."Run me over," he shouted. "Just like you ran past every bus stop when I banged on your (expletive) door! You piece of (expletive)."He then cracked both rear view mirrors, ripped off both windshield wipers, and smashed several doors.The witness who shot the video said he could tell things were about to erupt from the start."I chased you 23 (expletive) blocks and you wouldn't stop, (expletive) you, you piece of (expletive)," the man was heard saying."All of a sudden he starts kicking in the front door like bong, bong! I'm like, 'OK, I have to document this turn of events because this is crazy,'" the witness said.It happened late Tuesday night in the East Village. The bus driver kept calm and called cops.Passengers on the bus, though, were a little less cool about the whole thing."They were visibly alarmed for sure," said the witness."Let everybody off the bus," the man yelled during the tirade. "Let everybody off the bus now! Because you're not going anywhere!"Police said the man took off before they got there.That bus has cameras and the MTA said it is taking this very seriously and are fully cooperating with police to find him