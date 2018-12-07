TRAFFIC

Irate man unleashes attack on MTA bus in Manhattan

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim reports on the attack on an MTA bus in the East Village.

Eyewitness News
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan --
Authorities are searching for a man who was caught on camera causing damage to an MTA bus while yelling in fury on a Manhattan street.

The apparent would-be passenger was standing in the middle of Houston Street, blocking the bus' path.

"Run me over," he shouted. "Just like you ran past every bus stop when I banged on your (expletive) door! You piece of (expletive)."

He then cracked both rear view mirrors, ripped off both windshield wipers, and smashed several doors.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The witness who shot the video said he could tell things were about to erupt from the start.

"I chased you 23 (expletive) blocks and you wouldn't stop, (expletive) you, you piece of (expletive)," the man was heard saying.

"All of a sudden he starts kicking in the front door like bong, bong! I'm like, 'OK, I have to document this turn of events because this is crazy,'" the witness said.

It happened late Tuesday night in the East Village. The bus driver kept calm and called cops.

Passengers on the bus, though, were a little less cool about the whole thing.

"They were visibly alarmed for sure," said the witness.

"Let everybody off the bus," the man yelled during the tirade. "Let everybody off the bus now! Because you're not going anywhere!"

Police said the man took off before they got there.

That bus has cameras and the MTA said it is taking this very seriously and are fully cooperating with police to find him
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmtabusattackEast VillageManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Motorized scooter companies agree to abide by Raleigh's new rules
Deputies chase minivan on I-40 in Wake County
New bridge to Surf City expected to ease beach traffic
I-Team: As developers take lead on installing Apex traffic lights, neighbors' only option is to wait
More Traffic
Top Stories
Snow forecast: 6 or more inches could fall in areas west of RDU
Preparations underway for impending winter storm
Dog lost by Fayetteville groomer found injured in a ditch
Cary seniors help 'Stuff the Bus' with Christmas gifts for kids
Generic drugmaker to sell alternative to EpiPen injectors
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
Oklahoma senator wants rib eye to be 'State Steak of Oklahoma'
Boy with special needs gets custom-made bike
Show More
Fort Bragg soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
Trump nominates William Barr as AG, Heather Nauert as UN Ambassador
California leukemia patient gives birth to twins after finding perfect donor match
Tyler Perry pays off all layaway items at 2 Walmart stores
Lemur and other exotic animals surprise Florida trooper
More News