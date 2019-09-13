Traffic

Violent Raleigh crash was not caused by drunk driver as originally thought

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A violent crash in Raleigh overnight was not a case drunk driving as originally thought, according to Raleigh Police Department.

Around 1:30 a.m. a man jumped a curb near the intersection of Lynn Road and Pleasant Pines Drive and slammed into a tree. The force of the crash was so great, the engine of the vehicle flew out of the car.

Investigators initially thought the driver was drunk. In fact, they took him straight to jail.

However, they soon realized he was not drunk; he had just had a medical episode while driving.

Officers then took the man to the hospital to be checked out. Doctors said he will be OK, but that he was lucky to be alive after the crash.
