Stretch of Wade Avenue expected to be closed overnight after water main break

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 3400 block of Wade Avenue had to be shut down Friday afternoon because of a water main break, according to Raleigh officials.

Water could be seen flowing across the street between Faircloth Street and Dogwood Lane.

The City of Raleigh said repair work is underway and expected to take until at least 8 p.m.



Because pavement will have to be restored, the roadway may not open until early Saturday morning.

Motorists are advised to use the following detour around the work area:

  • Westbound traffic on Wade Avenue will make a right onto Faircloth Street, left onto Ruffin Street, left onto Dixie Trail, and a right onto Wade Avenue

  • Eastbound traffic on Wade Avenue will make a left onto Dixie Trail, right onto Ruffin Street, right onto Faircloth Street, and a left onto Lake Boone Trail


Drivers approaching this work area should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid the area.

Customers in this area should not experience any interruption of service, officials said.
