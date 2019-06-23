Stretch of Wade Avenue reopens after water main break

Water could be seen flowing across the street between Faircloth Street and Dogwood Lane.
The City of Raleigh said the line is old -- perhaps as many as 60 years old -- and that may have led to the break. Repair work was underway as soon as it happened.
Officials confirmed Saturday evening that the road has been reopened.
Aaaaand it's isolated and stopped. Now we'll start excavating to repair the line and then repaving can start. pic.twitter.com/Vqoci5rkgg— Sustainable Raleigh (@SustainableRAL) June 21, 2019
