Stretch of Wade Avenue reopens after water main break

Aaaaand it's isolated and stopped. Now we'll start excavating to repair the line and then repaving can start. pic.twitter.com/Vqoci5rkgg — Sustainable Raleigh (@SustainableRAL) June 21, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 3400 block of Wade Avenue had to be shut down Friday afternoon because of a water main break, according to Raleigh officials.Water could be seen flowing across the street between Faircloth Street and Dogwood Lane.The City of Raleigh said the line is old -- perhaps as many as 60 years old -- and that may have led to the break. Repair work was underway as soon as it happened.Officials confirmed Saturday evening that the road has been reopened.