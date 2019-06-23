Traffic

Stretch of Wade Avenue reopens after water main break

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 3400 block of Wade Avenue had to be shut down Friday afternoon because of a water main break, according to Raleigh officials.

Water could be seen flowing across the street between Faircloth Street and Dogwood Lane.

The City of Raleigh said the line is old -- perhaps as many as 60 years old -- and that may have led to the break. Repair work was underway as soon as it happened.

Officials confirmed Saturday evening that the road has been reopened.



The video in the media player above is from a previous update.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleighwater main breaktrafficraleigh newsroad closureroad repair
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump delays ICE raids for 2 weeks
How to watch the Miss NC Competition 2019
North Carolina lawmakers prepare to vote on House Bill 370
Raleigh police searching for suspect connected to string of robberies
Skydiving plane in Hawaii crash had scary 2016 mishap
Straight zeroes pay $7.8M to winners in NC lottery draw
3 hurt after Clayton dad crashes, flips truck on I-40
Show More
David Ortiz in good condition, out of intensive care
West Village tenants still living without windows months after explosion
Mom, 2 toddlers found dead in New York
11 killed in skydiving plane crash in Hawaii
Historic Durham cemetery needs help from volunteers
More TOP STORIES News