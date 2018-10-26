A Wake County school bus crashed while taking elementary school students to class Friday morning.The crash happened near the intersection of Broad Street and Old Powell Road in Fuquay-Varina.Twenty Herbert Aikens Elementary School students were on the bus at the time of the crash.Investigators said a car rear-ended the bus when the car's driver reached down to pick up a dropped cellphone.The students on the bus were moved to another bus and taken to school. There were no serious injuries reported.