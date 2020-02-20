Traffic

Snow preparations in full effect across Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NCDOT crews won't be the only ones on the streets of the Triangle Wednesday night in preparation of Thursday's snowstorm, they will also be joined by Wake County EMS.

Wake County EMS is armed to handle any weather that comes their way.

"We're certainly not going to shut down operations with snow," said Jeff Hammerstein, assistant chief. "We have to be prepared to continue with that."

EMS equipped chains to their ambulances for better traction on the roads. They also carry ice melt.


"It's something a lot like kitty litter," Hammerstein said. "So you're on a front step with snow and ice and you've got to maneuver somebody out obviously that's a slip hazard for everyone so we can put this down and get a little traction."

The assistant chief said 45 ambulances will be on the roads during peak time.

"We've got to be out there and you may feel confident in your driving but the thing is if you're out driving not for necessarily a good important reason, that's putting more and more traffic out there in the snow and ice," he said.
DOT said it will have more than 60 trucks on the roads with plows and spreaders during the height of the storm.

Others went to hardware stores on Wednesday to get what they needed including Josh Hill, who came into the Ace Hardware in Seaboard Station looking for ice melt ahead of him driving with his wife to RDU Friday morning.

"I'm not that concerned," he said. "I'm more concerned with other people's driving."

