Snow preparations in full effect across Wake County

Wake County EMS is armed to handle any weather that comes their way.
RELATED: NCDOT prepares roads ahead of snow forecast to fall in North Carolina on Thursday
"We're certainly not going to shut down operations with snow," said Jeff Hammerstein, assistant chief. "We have to be prepared to continue with that."
EMS equipped chains to their ambulances for better traction on the roads. They also carry ice melt.
These are the chains @WakeCountyEMS will use if necessary tomorrow. Other people around our area are preparing too. All that at 11 #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/xoL0Ivhp9M— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) February 20, 2020
"It's something a lot like kitty litter," Hammerstein said. "So you're on a front step with snow and ice and you've got to maneuver somebody out obviously that's a slip hazard for everyone so we can put this down and get a little traction."
The assistant chief said 45 ambulances will be on the roads during peak time.
"We've got to be out there and you may feel confident in your driving but the thing is if you're out driving not for necessarily a good important reason, that's putting more and more traffic out there in the snow and ice," he said.
DOT said it will have more than 60 trucks on the roads with plows and spreaders during the height of the storm.
Others went to hardware stores on Wednesday to get what they needed including Josh Hill, who came into the Ace Hardware in Seaboard Station looking for ice melt ahead of him driving with his wife to RDU Friday morning.
"I'm not that concerned," he said. "I'm more concerned with other people's driving."
RELATED: Supplies you need for your car for winter driving