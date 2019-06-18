Wake County woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County woman was killed after her vehicle crashed with a wrong-way driver on I-40 west near Rock Quarry Road.It happened Monday about noon, Raleigh Police said.A driver of a 2007 BMW entered I-40 west from the west exit ramp and began driving on the interstate. The BMW collided head-on with a 2005 Suzuki, according to the police report.RPD said the driver of the Suzuki, Ana Eugenia Castellanos of Fuquay-Varina died as a result of her injuries.Police said the driver of the BMW, a Raleigh man, may have been suffering from medical issues.It's not immediately known whether he sustained any injuries. No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.