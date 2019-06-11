WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A detour taking drivers down an already crowded NC 98 in northern Wake County, may end much sooner than originally expected, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
A storm system that dumped up to seven inches of rain in a matter of hours Saturday caused the Little River to wash out US 401 near the Franklin County-Wake County line.
Initially, the NCDOT said repairs would take until the end of August.
On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the NCDOT told ABC11 that crews are on track to wrap up repairs by the end of July.
Until then, drivers are forced to take a detour down NC-98 to get around the closure.
Washed-out US 401 could reopen sooner than expected
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News