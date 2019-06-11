Washed-out US 401 could reopen sooner than expected

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A detour taking drivers down an already crowded NC 98 in northern Wake County, may end much sooner than originally expected, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.A storm system that dumped up to seven inches of rain in a matter of hours Saturday caused the Little River to wash out US 401 near the Franklin County-Wake County line.Initially, the NCDOT said repairs would take until the end of August.On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the NCDOT told ABC11 that crews are on track to wrap up repairs by the end of July.Until then, drivers are forced to take a detour down NC-98 to get around the closure.