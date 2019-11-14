Traffic

Water main break closes Duke Street near Durham School of the Arts

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A water main break closed Duke Street in Durham on Thursday morning.

Quite a lot of water was seen rushing down the street, forcing crews to divert traffic off of North Duke Street between West Morgan Street and Minerva Avenue--that is right near Durham School of the Arts.

It's unclear at this time what caused the water main break, or how long the road will be closed.

