Water main break closes Duke Street near Durham School of the Arts

Here’s a look at the water main break at Duke St and Minerva. LOTS of water and it’s icing over in spots on Duke. AVOID THIS AREA. Durham police are working to close Duke between Morgan and Minerva. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/0coihzJZR2 — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) November 14, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A water main break closed Duke Street in Durham on Thursday morning.Quite a lot of water was seen rushing down the street, forcing crews to divert traffic off of North Duke Street between West Morgan Street and Minerva Avenue--that is right near Durham School of the Arts.It's unclear at this time what caused the water main break, or how long the road will be closed.