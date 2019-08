Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed. Chatham Street is the best way around the closure. #abc11 @trafficalert pic.twitter.com/eOj46haqmh — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) August 29, 2019

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A water main break in Cary forced crews to close a road Thursday.Old Apex Road is closed between the roundabout on West Chatham Street and High House Road.Road crews have successfully shut off the water, but they said the road will likely be closed until 8 p.m.