Water main break shuts down part of Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Traffic on Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh was reduced to one lane following a water main break Sunday afternoon, police said.
As of 12:15 p.m., crews were on the way to the water main break.
Traffic is reduced to one lane between Laurelbrook Street and Six Forks Road but police may stop all traffic from entering the area.
