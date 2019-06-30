water main break

Water main break shuts down part of Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh

Police lights
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Traffic on Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh was reduced to one lane following a water main break Sunday afternoon, police said.

As of 12:15 p.m., crews were on the way to the water main break.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Traffic is reduced to one lane between Laurelbrook Street and Six Forks Road but police may stop all traffic from entering the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleighwater main breakroad closure
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER MAIN BREAK
Suspected water main break closes road in downtown Chapel Hill
Wade Avenue stretch reopens after water main break
Massive water main break closes Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh
Officials believe 'pressure fluctuation' causes 5 water main breaks in Cary
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body recovered from Durham pond, officials say
Suspected water main break closes road in downtown Chapel Hill
Trump becomes 1st sitting U.S. leader to enter North Korea
2 children nearly drown in the Triangle on Saturday, officials say
NC lottery officials seeking $487K Cash 5 winner before ticket expires
Man caught with meth, cocaine along I-95 in NC, deputies say
High school student with cerebral palsy lands first job with Mudcats
Show More
NC man charged with groping teen in water off SC beach
Drag Queen Story Hour goes smoothly, despite threat of protests
Durham community members rally around pastor in sanctuary
Animal rescue group can use your old bras to save turtles
2-year-old boy dies from E. coli linked to animals at fair
More TOP STORIES News