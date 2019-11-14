Traffic

Durham School of the Arts dismissing early after water main breaks

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A water main break closed Duke Street in Durham on Thursday morning and prompted nearby Durham School of the Arts to dismiss early.

Water was seen rushing down the street, forcing crews to divert traffic off of North Duke Street between West Morgan Street and Minerva Avenue, near the school. Another break on Buchanan Boulevard also affected the school.

It's unclear at this time what caused the water main breaks, or how long area roads will be closed.



The school released the following statement around 10 a.m.

Due to water main breaks in the neighborhood, Durham School of the Arts is dismissing early today, Nov. 14. Buses will depart DSA at approximately 10:30 a.m. Due to traffic concerns, car riders may be picked up at DSA beginning at 10:45 a.m.
