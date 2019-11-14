Durham School of the Arts dismissing early after water main breaks

Water was seen rushing down the street, forcing crews to divert traffic off of North Duke Street between West Morgan Street and Minerva Avenue, near the school. Another break on Buchanan Boulevard also affected the school.
It's unclear at this time what caused the water main breaks, or how long area roads will be closed.
Here’s a look at the water main break at Duke St and Minerva. LOTS of water and it’s icing over in spots on Duke. AVOID THIS AREA. Durham police are working to close Duke between Morgan and Minerva. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/0coihzJZR2— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) November 14, 2019
The school released the following statement around 10 a.m.
Due to water main breaks in the neighborhood, Durham School of the Arts is dismissing early today, Nov. 14. Buses will depart DSA at approximately 10:30 a.m. Due to traffic concerns, car riders may be picked up at DSA beginning at 10:45 a.m.