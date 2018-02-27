TRAFFIC

Water main repair affects traffic flow near Duke's East Campus

W. Main St in Durham to be closed for water main repair.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
There are detour signs posted on West Main Street in Durham, between Broad and Buchanan. That's where crews are working on repairs to a water main that leaked on February 9.

The city's water department expects the work to last about a week. The department's spokesman sent this statement to ABC11: "We're flipping over temporary water services for a few commercial customers right there in the area, Once that is complete we'll go ahead and shut off the larger water line and then close West Main."

Duke student Noora Sandhu drives that section of West Main often when she's not walking from the campus to nearby restaurants.



"I have my car here and so, once this street closes I'm going to have to go around, probably," she said. "I think it's work that has to be done, so an inconvenience for a little while is fine. But it'll just mess up my route."

We've got help for you if your route's affected by the work.



Those driving east on West Main can take Broad to the Durham Freeway to Chapel Hill Street, while those traveling west on Main might consider the alternate route of Gregson to West Chapel Hill to the Durham Freeway, with an exit on Broad.
