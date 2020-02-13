Water main break sends water shooting high into the air and onto Durham home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5927133" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The break was at the intersection of Dowd Street and Alston Avenue.

Durham fire department just showed up to investigate a possible gas leak. While we were on scene we got a strong whiff of gas. DPD called in the DFD to make sure there’s no leak #abc11 pic.twitter.com/id8CLInrKb — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) February 13, 2020

Alston Ave. at Dowd Street is about to close due to a water main break. You will need to get off NC 147 before or after the Alston Exit. #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/J2uqPqI7L3 — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) February 13, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A water main break in north Durham is causing traffic problems on Thursday morning as water was shooting up into the yard of a nearby home.Durham Police Department and fire crews are on the scene at the intersection of Dowd Street and Alston Avenue in the Old Five Points district. Water was shooting several feet into the air and flooding the yard of a home across the street.Cones were being put out on nearby Alston Avenue and caution tape was up around the intersection.We're working to learn more about this story.