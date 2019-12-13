Western Boulevard closed after SUV flips into utility pole in Raleigh

A MESSY scene on Western at Dan Allen. There’s an SUV flipped on its side. @raleighpolice say it clipped a telephone pole and brought the pole and the traffic lights. Crews expect this to be a 6-8 hour fix. Avoid this area if it’s part of your AM commute. @kimdeanerabc11 #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/2XTRALDw9T — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) December 13, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A stretch of Western Boulevard is closed due to downed power lines and a downed utility pole.The crash happened Friday morning at the intersection of Western Boulevard and Dan Allen Drive close to NC State University.Raleigh Police Department said the driver of the SUV clipped the utility pole, flipping the SUV, knocking down the utility pole and causing the traffic lights to fall nearly to the ground at the intersection.Those problems with the traffic lights and power lines are the main reason crews have to shut down the intersection for an estimated 6-12 hours. That means Western Boulevard and Dan Allen Drive could be closed until Friday afternoon.Drivers should take Hillsborough Street as a detour around the area.