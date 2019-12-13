Traffic

Western Boulevard closed after SUV flips into utility pole in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A stretch of Western Boulevard is closed due to downed power lines and a downed utility pole.

The crash happened Friday morning at the intersection of Western Boulevard and Dan Allen Drive close to NC State University.

Raleigh Police Department said the driver of the SUV clipped the utility pole, flipping the SUV, knocking down the utility pole and causing the traffic lights to fall nearly to the ground at the intersection.

Those problems with the traffic lights and power lines are the main reason crews have to shut down the intersection for an estimated 6-12 hours. That means Western Boulevard and Dan Allen Drive could be closed until Friday afternoon.

Drivers should take Hillsborough Street as a detour around the area.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleighwake countytrafficwake county newstraffic accidentraleigh newsdurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Near freezing temps as rain moves in Friday
SBI Investigation underway at Johnston County home
Teen accused of shooting man who died in Clayton; manhunt continues
Ordering pizza? Scammers targeting your favorite pizza place
2 arrested after fleeing heroin bust, hitting 7 cars in Chapel Hill
Durham Rescue Mission short by 5,000 gifts
Raleigh man to use lottery winnings to help mom
Show More
Falcon Children's Home hosts annual Christmas party for children
Community mourning after child killed in Fayetteville crash
Agriculture Commissioner denounces rumors around NC Farmers Market
Wake nonprofit needs more toys before the weekend
Former Wake Co. deputy charged with DWI, impersonating officer
More TOP STORIES News