Current Triangle traffic: Wet weather continues to snarl traffic in the Triangle

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wet roads continue to be a problem for drivers, as storms remain scattered across central North Carolina.

A crash slowed traffic on eastbound I-40 near Highway 55



An overnight crash on the ramp from US 15-501 onto Morreene Road in Durham knocked out traffic signals and closed the exit.



The exit from southbound 15-501 to Morreene Road is closed while crews work to repair a utility pole. The Moreene Road bridge over 15-501 is also closed.

There are no power outages from the wreck.



Another crash in Johnston County on NC 96 is causing problems.



For up-to-the-minute traffic information, follow ABC11's Kim Deaner.
