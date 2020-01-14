Current Triangle traffic: Wet weather continues to snarl traffic in the Triangle

Click here for the latest weather forecast.
A crash slowed traffic on eastbound I-40 near Highway 55
Another major delay for your morning commute. #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/KBgUIKQk6y— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) January 14, 2020
An overnight crash on the ramp from US 15-501 onto Morreene Road in Durham knocked out traffic signals and closed the exit.
A crash on the ramp from 15-501 SB to Morreene Road is closed. @[1 - Anthony Wilson WTVD] is live with the latest on @[2 - ABC11 WTVD] #abc11 #traffic #durham pic.twitter.com/EeARsCLVaW— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) January 14, 2020
The exit from southbound 15-501 to Morreene Road is closed while crews work to repair a utility pole. The Moreene Road bridge over 15-501 is also closed.
There are no power outages from the wreck.
#CommuterWatch People who use the Morrene Rd exit from 16-501 SB in Durham can’t for now, after a wreck damaged a traffic signal pole. Repair work’s underway, so @DurhamPoliceNC are blocking the exit 108-A ramp. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/mkEfiXxg4A— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) January 14, 2020
Another crash in Johnston County on NC 96 is causing problems.
This crash in central Johnston County has traffic stopped on NC 96. Take Buffalo Road instead. #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/Vd9gBScoUP— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) January 14, 2020
