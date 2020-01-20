Woman killed in wrong-way crash with tractor-trailer on I-40 in Durham

Two lanes of I-40 EB remain closed in Durham County. Now you will need to take US 15 to Garret Road then pick up 54. #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/Qm0i3UwQzf — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) January 20, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Alamance County woman was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 in Durham on Monday morning.Durham Police said 26-year-old Victoria Lynn Jones, of Graham, died in the crash.The crash happened between the exits for NC Highway 54 and Highway 751 just after 4 a.m. Durham police said Jones was driving a 2014 Honda CR-V heading west in the eastbound lanes when she collided into a tractor-trailer.The 34-year-old semi driver did not suffer any visible injuries, police said.An unoccupied Durham police car was also hit at the scene. There were no injuries from that crash.The accidents caused lane closures and heavy delays.The crash remains under investigation.