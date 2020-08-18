Woman dies in accident involving 18-wheeler near I-95/I-40 interchange in Johnston County

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Benson on Tuesday morning.Firefighters at the scene told ABC11 crews a woman died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV. A child in the SUV was taken to the hospital. Emergency crews responded to I-95 between Exit 79 and Exit 81, close to the I-40 interchange.Firefighters found the SUV in the southbound travel lanes facing north and a tractor-trailer in the emergency lane. The truck collided with the back of the SUV.Several lanes of I-95 were closed as of 4 a.m.ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.