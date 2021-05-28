Traffic

Woman hit by pickup truck, critically injured in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was seriously hurt overnight when a driver crashed into her.

It happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Village Drive and Boone Trail.

Fayetteville Police Department said a driver in a white 2018 Nissan Frontier pickup truck hit 48-year-old Tammy Berg of Spring Lake.

Berg was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with critical injuries.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene of the crash and worked with investigators.

Police have not determined the cause of the crash, and it remains unclear if any charges will be filed.
