TRAFFIC

Woman killed in crash involving car, tractor-trailer near Four Oaks

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was killed in a crash in Four Oaks on Monday.

FOUR OAKS, NC (WTVD) --
At least one person was killed in a crash involving a small car and a tractor-trailer on Monday in Johnston County.

It happened on US 701 at Peach Orchard Road, south of Four Oaks.

The driver of the car was killed. It wasn't immediately known whether anyone else was in the car.

The victim's identity wasn't officially released, but ABC11 has learned a 27-year-old woman died in the crash.

The driver of the big rig escaped injury.

Highway 701 was closed for hours while investigators cleared the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashtraffic fatalitiestraffic delayjohnston county newsFour OaksJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Four, including infant, hospitalized after serious crash in Cary
Part of Brookgreen Drive in Cary closed after water main break
'Superstreet' traffic changes coming to US 401 in Garner
Raleigh's Most Walkable Neighborhoods
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News