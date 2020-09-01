Traffic

2 children missing after floodwater washes away road in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two children are still missing from a swift water rescue attempt overnight in Smithfield.

A woman was rescued after part of Galilee Road in Smithfield was washed out.

Four boats were lost in the rescue and two children are still missing, according to Johnston County officials.

All rescuers are accounted for.

Wake and Johnston counties are under a Flood Warning until 10:45 a.m. ABC11 is continuing to follow this story.
