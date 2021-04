RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after an overnight motorcycle and car crash at the intersection of Capital Boulevard and Buffaloe Road.Officers said it happened just before 3 a.m. Upon arrival to the scene, officers found two people who had been traveling on the motorcycle.A female passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.The driver of the car fled the scene, authorities said.Northbound Capital Boulevard at Buffaloe Road is temporarily shut down as the investigation continues.Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes