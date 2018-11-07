Woman struck and killed after crash involving two cars on I-540

A woman involved in a two-car crash was struck and killed Wednesday night after she got out of her car and was crossing I-540.The Highway Patrol said the deadly incident happened after two cars were involved in a crash on eastbound 540 near the Leesville Road exit.The woman, who was one of the drivers involved in the crash, pulled over to the right shoulder and ran across the traffic lanes, She then tried to cross back to her vehicle and was struck and killed by another car.The driver that struck her, a 57-year-old Durham man, was questioned and released from the scene of the crash. Troopers told ABC11 he will not be charged.The woman who died was identified as 58-year-old Melinda Scott, of Danville, Virginia.A trooper at the scene initially told an ABC11 crew that the victim was a good Samaritan who stopped to help. A Highway Patrol spokesman later clarified to ABC11 that the victim was in fact, involved in the initial crash.The people in the other crashed vehicle were not seriously hurt.All lanes of 540 reopened about 9:30 p.m.