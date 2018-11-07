TRAFFIC

Woman struck and killed after stopping to help people involved in a crash on I-540

Raw video: A woman who stopped to help after a crash was struck and killed Wednesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A woman was killed Wednesday night trying to help people involved in a crash on I-540.

The Highway Patrol said the deadly incident happened after two cars were involved in a crash on eastbound 540 near the Leesville Road exit.

The woman pulled over to the right shoulder and ran across the traffic lanes to check on a car in the median. On the way back to her vehicle, she was struck and killed by another car.



That driver was questioned and released from the scene of the crash, troopers told an ABC11 crew at the scene.

The people in the two crashed cars were not seriously hurt.

The Highway Patrol has not released the name of the good Samaritan who was killed.

All lanes of 540 reopened about 9:30 p.m.
