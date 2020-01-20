Driver killed in wrong-way crash after colliding with tractor-trailer on I-40 in Durham

Two lanes of I-40 EB remain closed in Durham County. Now you will need to take US 15 to Garret Road then pick up 54. #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/Qm0i3UwQzf — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) January 20, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The driver of an SUV died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 in Durham on Monday morning.The crash happened between the exits for NC Highway 54 and Highway 751 just after 4 a.m. Durham police say the driver was heading west in the eastbound lanes when they collided into a tractor-trailer.An unoccupied Durham police car was also hit at the scene. There were no injuries from that crash.The accidents caused lane closures and heavy delays. As of 7:15 a.m., crews were still on scene cleaning up debris. The scene is expected to be clear by 9 a.m.