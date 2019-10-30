Wrong-way driver blamed in fatal crash that closed Capital Boulevard on Wednesday morning

Do you take Capital Blvd into downtown Raleigh? Be prepared for some slowdowns and backups. Police are investigating a fatal accident and they’ve closed Capital and Wade. Stay with @kimdeanerabc11 for updates. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/gq7RNgnxoc — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) October 30, 2019

A crash has closed Capital Blvd. SB at Wade. Take Wade to St. Mary's to Peace. #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/XXldSwYWh5 — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) October 30, 2019

Take Wade to St. Mary's to Peace Street

Take Glenwood to Peace Street

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a car went down a ravine in Raleigh on Wednesday morning.The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. at Capital Boulevard and Wade Avenue, according to Raleigh Police Department.One person died in the accident and another was taken to the hospital. Police suspect the crash may have stemmed from a wrong-way driver heading north in the southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard.The person taken to the hospital has injuries that aren't believed to be life-threatening.The surrounding stretch of Capital Boulevard is closed while police investigate and crews clean up the wreckage.