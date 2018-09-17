NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

Train derails during Florence flooding, forcing road closure near Charlotte

The railroad company said nine locomotives and five railcars ran off the track.

A rail company says it's investigating whether heavy rains from Florence contributed to a train derailment in North Carolina.

CSX said in a news release that the derailment happened Sunday night in Anson County, about 50 miles southeast of Charlotte.

The company said none of the cars was carrying hazardous materials. But some of the locomotives spilled diesel fuel and motor oil. The company says it is working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on the cleanup. The two train crew members were taken to local hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.
