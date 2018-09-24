Train derails in Iowa, dumping sand, railcars into river

No injuries were reported after a train derailed in Iowa and 20 cars carrying soybean oil and sand fell into the flooded Floyd River. (Sioux County Sheriff's Department )

ALTON, Iowa --
No injuries have been reported after a train derailed in northwest Iowa and 20 cars carrying soybean oil and sand fell into the flooded Floyd River.

The Des Moines Register reports the bridge beneath the Union Pacific train collapsed as part of the derailment Sunday morning. Officials say no hazardous materials leaked into the river.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Department shot video showing the mangled pile of rail cars and the bridge in the river.

Alton City Administrator Dale Oltmans says the derailment happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the edge of the small town of Alton.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza says recent flooding and heavy rain may have contributed to the derailment. The train was traveling from Mankato, Minnesota, to North Platte, Nebraska.
