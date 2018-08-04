Frozen chicken nuggets scattered for blocks in Tenn. train-truck collision

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of pounds of frozen chicken nuggets were strewn around a Newport, Tennessee, intersection Friday during an accident between a train and a tractor-trailer. (WVLT)

NEWPORT, Tenn. --
Thousands of pounds of frozen chicken nuggets were strewn around a Tennessee intersection Friday during an accident between a train and a tractor-trailer.

A witness told local television station WVLT that there were "chicken nuggets for blocks" after the bizarre accident at the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Main Street.

The Cooke County Emergency Management Agency said the truck was carrying 39,000 pounds of Tyson-brand chicken nuggets. The Department of Agriculture condemned the entire load of chicken after the accident.



"We will have officers stand by to make sure no one comes by to pick up any of the chicken," Newport Police Chief Maurice Shults said as cleanup efforts were getting underway.

No injuries were reported. The intersection was shut down for several hours as crews cleaned up the mess but opened again by Friday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chickentrain accidenttrain crashbizarreu.s. & worldtruck crashTennessee
Top Stories
'A lot of memories:' Longtime friend reflects on life of bystander killed in Durham chase-crash
Cyclist injured after being struck by car in Durham
Pet pig thwarts break-in at family home
General Assembly overrides two vetoes by Governor Cooper
Neighbors call cops on Iowa girl, 10, selling cookies
Rescue crews save Raleigh worker who fell two stories
Speed on display at Sir Walter Miler held in Raleigh
Fayetteville woman killed boyfriend with car during dispute, police say
Show More
Postal worker reunites with teen he saved from sex trafficking
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Sanford man dies after crashing car into tree, authorities say
Amish man offers horse and buggy 'Uber' ride service in Michigan
Durham high-speed chase ends in crash overnight
More News