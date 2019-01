BREAKING: @USASOCNews confirms a training accident on @FtBraggNC. We are working to learn more about injuries and those involved. The latest on @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) January 14, 2019

A training accident has been reported at Fort Bragg, according to officials.No further details on injuries or location were immediately available.ABC11 has a crew on the way to the scene.