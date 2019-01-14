Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
LOCALISH
Weather
Sports
Politics
Health
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
ABC11 Influencers
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
Training accident under investigation at Fort Bragg, officials say
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5076008" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Fort Bragg army base
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WTVD
Monday, January 14, 2019 02:32PM
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) --
A training accident has been reported at Fort Bragg, according to officials.
No further details on injuries or location were immediately available.
ABC11 has a crew on the way to the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fort bragg
accident
Fort Bragg
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Monstrous act:' Deputies disturbed by killing of 6-month-old, 2 women
Man killed father, sent photos to coworker, warrants say
Suspected puppy thief arrested during Goldsboro traffic stop
Dogs found in Texas appear to carry DNA of extinct wolf
Howling Cow ice cream on sale at Harris Teeter
Fayetteville police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man
Ariana Grande cancels Raleigh concert
Suspect shot, 2 hostages freed at UPS facility in New Jersey
Show More
Judge blocks Trump administration birth control coverage rules in 13 states
Mother drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
Juror scam targets Wayne County residents
Winston-Salem man gets 60 days for starving his dog to death
Cooper declares state of emergency after snow, ice storm
More News