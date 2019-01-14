Training accident under investigation at Fort Bragg, officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

Fort Bragg army base

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) --
A training accident has been reported at Fort Bragg, according to officials.
No further details on injuries or location were immediately available.


ABC11 has a crew on the way to the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fort braggaccidentFort Bragg
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Monstrous act:' Deputies disturbed by killing of 6-month-old, 2 women
Man killed father, sent photos to coworker, warrants say
Suspected puppy thief arrested during Goldsboro traffic stop
Dogs found in Texas appear to carry DNA of extinct wolf
Howling Cow ice cream on sale at Harris Teeter
Fayetteville police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man
Ariana Grande cancels Raleigh concert
Suspect shot, 2 hostages freed at UPS facility in New Jersey
Show More
Judge blocks Trump administration birth control coverage rules in 13 states
Mother drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
Juror scam targets Wayne County residents
Winston-Salem man gets 60 days for starving his dog to death
Cooper declares state of emergency after snow, ice storm
More News