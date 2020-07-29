Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for Depression and OCD

This Weekday Showcase aired July 29, 2020, at 12:55 pm, joined by MindPath Care Centers' own Dr. Sandeep Vaishnavi, MD, PhD.
For more information visit mindpathcare.com or contact MindPath Care Centers at 919-261-3958 for telehealth and in-person resources near you.
Provider Bio
Sandeep Vaishnavi, MD, PhD
Dr. Vaishnavi is the Medical Director of MindPathCare Center's Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Clinical Research Institute. He earned his BS in Biology from the Georgia Institute of Technology, his PhD in Cognitive Science (specializing in cognitive neuroscience) from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and his MD also from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He completed a residency in Psychiatry at Duke University, a residency in Clinical Psychopharmacology at Duke University and GlaxoSmithKline, and a fellowship in Behavioral Neurology and Neuropsychiatry at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Vaishnavi is board-certified in Behavioral Neurology & Neuropsychiatry by the United Council for Neurologic Subspecialties as well as board-certified in General Psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.
He previously worked as the Director of the Neuropsychiatry Clinic and Neuropsychiatry Consult Service at Alexian Brothers Neurosciences Institute and Behavioral Health Hospital in Chicago, IL, and as a Neuropsychiatry Physician at NC Neuropsychiatry Attention and Memory Center, Raleigh, NC.
Dr. Vaishnavi is widely published with over twenty articles in medical journals, several chapters in textbooks, and numerous conference proceedings and abstracts. He is the author of The Traumatized Brain: A Family Guide Understanding Mood, Memory and Behavior After Brain Injury (Johns Hopkins University Press, 2015). Dr. Vaishnaviis a member of the American Neuropsychiatric Association and the American Academy of Neurology. Dr. Vaishnavi is also an instructor at the highly acclaimed Duke University TMS Course and sees patients at the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University.