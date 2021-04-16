death in custody

Daniel Prude death: Transcripts released after grand jury votes to clear 3 Rochester officers in Chicago man's fatal encounter with police

By Michael R. Sisak
Daniel Prude's death: Rochester police officers suspended in Chicago man's death

CHICAGO -- Newly released transcripts show that a grand jury investigating the police suffocation death of Daniel Prude last year in Rochester, New York, voted 15-5 to clear the three officers involved in his restraint of a criminally negligent homicide charge sought by prosecutors.

RELATED: Chicago man died while being restrained by police in Rochester, NY

Daniel Prude died in March in Rochester, New York, but details of his death are just being released.



That was the only charge prosecutors from the state attorney general's office asked the grand jury to consider after nine days of testimony from witnesses including Prude's brother, other police officers and experts.

ALSO SEE: Federal lawsuit alleges brutality by Rochester police

The names of witnesses and jurors were blacked out of the transcripts, which were released Friday, weeks after State Attorney General Letitia James secured a judge's OK to make the usually secret material public.

RELATED: Daniel Prude's daughter calls investigation into father's death in Rochester, New York a 'cover-up'
The daughter of a Chicago man killed by police in upstate New York is demanding answers and punishment for the officers involved.



One juror praised the prosecution team for helping make sense of the case, telling them: "You guys did amazing work. If it wasn't for everything that you presented to us, I don't think anybody would have come up with a decision. You worked very hard and I'm sure nobody took it lightly. It was a very serious case. It's horrible what happened to him."

