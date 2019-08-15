NC transgender inmate moved to women's facility after advocates call for transfer

A transgender inmate has been moved out of male prison and into a medium-security facility for women.

The Department of Public Safety announced Thursday that Kanautica Zayre-Brown was now being housed at Anson Correction Institution in Polkton, North Carolina.

Zayre-Brown went to prison in 2017 as a habitual felon. Zayre-Brown had been convicted of insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretenses.

Zayre-Brown was born Kevin Chestnut--the name is still listed under his DPS profile--but Zayre-Brown has had sex reassignment surgery.

Still, Zayre-Brown was incarcerated in men's facilities in Harnett County and Warren County.

During incarceration at those facilities, Zayre-Brown had to have high security around at all times. Zayre-Brown was only allowed outside a couple of hours a day.

Zayre-Brown claimed to have suffered abuse at those facilities.

The ACLU took on the case.

"We're really glad to be able to help her," ACLU Spokesperson Molly Rivera said. "She's not alone. We know there are other people who are also transgender being held in inappropriate facilities and that's not just in North Carolina: this is country wide."
