Transgender inmate moved to women's facility after advocates call for transfer

By
A transgender inmate has been moved out of male prison and into a medium security facility for females.

The Department of Public Safety announced Thursday that Kanautica Zayre-Brown was now being housed at Anson Correction Institution in Polkton, North Carolina.

Zayre-Brown went to prison in 2017 as a habitual felon. She's been convicted of insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretenses.

Zayre-Brown was born Kevin Chestnut--the name is still listed under her DPS profile--but she has had sex reassignment surgery.

RELATED: Advocates call on Gov. Cooper to assist female transgender inmate housed with men

Still, she was incarcerated in men's facilities in Harnett County and Warren County.

During her incarceration at those facilities she had to have high security around her at all times. She was only allowed outside a couple hours a day.

Still, she said she was the victim of abuse at those facilities.

The ACLU took on her case.

"We're really glad to be able to help her," ACLU Spokesperson Molly Rivera said. "She's not alone. We know there are other people who are also transgender being held in inappropriate facilities and that's not just in North Carolina: this is country wide."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncinmatessafetytransgender
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search intensifies for missing Orange County woman with dementia
Couple gets engaged at PNC Arena during Jonas Brothers concert
Made in NC: Meet the man making knives for Raleigh's hottest chefs
Rep. Steve King says rapes, incest helped populate the world
Attorney details what led to suspect's surrender in Philly standoff
NC team wins 2019 Little League Softball World Series
No resolution in equal pay talks with women's team, US Soccer
Show More
Tickets go on sale for Durham 150 closing ceremony
16-year-old narrowly escapes shark attack
Cary leaders to discuss rezoning Cary Towne Center
Anonymous donor pays off $10K in school lunch debt
Husband of El Paso mass shooting victim welcomes all to funeral
More TOP STORIES News