A transgender inmate has been moved out of male prison and into a medium security facility for females.
The Department of Public Safety announced Thursday that Kanautica Zayre-Brown was now being housed at Anson Correction Institution in Polkton, North Carolina.
Zayre-Brown went to prison in 2017 as a habitual felon. She's been convicted of insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretenses.
Zayre-Brown was born Kevin Chestnut--the name is still listed under her DPS profile--but she has had sex reassignment surgery.
RELATED: Advocates call on Gov. Cooper to assist female transgender inmate housed with men
Still, she was incarcerated in men's facilities in Harnett County and Warren County.
During her incarceration at those facilities she had to have high security around her at all times. She was only allowed outside a couple hours a day.
Still, she said she was the victim of abuse at those facilities.
The ACLU took on her case.
"We're really glad to be able to help her," ACLU Spokesperson Molly Rivera said. "She's not alone. We know there are other people who are also transgender being held in inappropriate facilities and that's not just in North Carolina: this is country wide."
Transgender inmate moved to women's facility after advocates call for transfer
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More