How to safely get rid of your holiday boxes and trash

Instead, the department is encouraging you to take boxes to recycling centers or break down boxes and keep them stored until collection day.
"Everybody may have gotten a computer or the new Xbox or the new Playstation system and some of those can be very expensive in price, you know over $1,000 each, but leaving those boxes outside, which have clear labels of what the item is, it sort of, it gives an indication to those who want to break into your house, possibly, that you have those items inside your house," said Lt. Mark Morais, of Durham Police Department.
For the fourth year, Durham's Police, Parks and Recreation as well as the Solid Waste Management Department are partnering to provide holiday cardboard collection sites as part of "Operation: No Perched Packages."
"Each year since then, we've collected over two tons, annually, of cardboard, which we then recycle," Lt. Morais said.
Through January 8th, residents can throw out cardboard boxes at dumpsters located at:
- Old North Durham Park - 310 W. Geer Street
- Walltown Park Recreation Center - 1308 W. Club Boulevard
- Campus Hills Park - 2000 S. Alston Avenue
In addition, Durham has convenience sites you can go to if you have a current Solid Waste Decal.
Wake County has 11 convenience centers where residents can throw out their recyclables for free.
Raleigh also has drop off recycling centers.