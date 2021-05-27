travel

1st cruise ship to depart US in more than a year sets sail June 26

EMBED <>More Videos

1st cruise ship sails from U.S. June 26

NEW YORK CITY -- The first cruise to sail from a U.S. port in more than a year is set to depart June 26.

The luxury ship Celebrity Edge will depart Fort Lauderdale with the first and only American female captain, Kate McCue, at the helm.

The 7-night Caribbean cruise was given the green light by the CDC after meeting updated health standards for guests and crew.

The ship Celebrity Edge is owned by Celebrity Cruises, part of the Royal Caribbean Group.

Nine of the 15 ships in the Celebrity Cruises fleet are expected to return to sailing this year.

Earlier this week, Royal Caribbean received CDC approval to run test cruises.

EMBED More News Videos

According to multiple reports, the cruise company will be able to conduct these simulated cruises late next month using volunteer passengers.



The approval is a significant step forward for the cruise industry, which has not been able to operate in the U.S. - its most lucrative market - since March 2020 after virus outbreaks and deaths on several ships.

Back in March, Royal Caribbean announced its first "fully vaccinated" cruises would depart Israel and sail to the Greek Islands starting this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelvacationtravelcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcruise ship
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Long lines at RDU kick off holiday travel weekend
Major NC construction projects to be paused for Memorial Day weekend
Royal Caribbean cleared to run test cruises
Japan says US travel advisory for COVID won't hurt Olympians
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long lines at RDU kick off holiday travel weekend
San Jose shooter had talked of workplace attacks
Deaf mom of 2 graduates early from UNC-Charlotte
Cooper orders flags flown at half-staff for victims of California shooting
Durham's Southpoint Mall looking for the next great Black business idea
Ex-Johnston Co. elementary school principal accused of sexual assault
San Jose mass shooting witness describes 'mass of bodies'
Show More
Missing woman found dead with man inside Fairmont home
Beware of porch pirates, as people return to work and travel again
Suspected San Jose shooter's ex says she's 'lucky' to be alive
More than 20 Raleigh businesses looking to fill positions
Durham Sheriff's Office takes on racial equity training, hiring of more deputies
More TOP STORIES News