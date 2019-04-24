Travel

Big Idaho Potato Hotel: Oversized prop potato now open for business as tiny hotel

BOISE, Idaho -- Potato lovers now have the opportunity to spend the night in a massive potato sculpture that once traveled the country.

The six-ton potato, owned by the Idaho Potato Commission, has been remodeled and turned into a hotel after serving several tours on the Famous Idaho Potato Tour.



While the outside still looks like a massive spud, the inside of the giant potato has been furnished with a bed, dusty rose armchairs and a bathroom with a working sink and toilet. The Idaho Potato Commission said the newly redone potato even includes a silo with a fireplace and a hot tub.

Tiny house designer Kristie Wolfe oversaw the renovation and now rents it out on Airbnb for $200 per night near Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area outside of Boise, Idaho.
