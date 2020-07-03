Airbnb cracking down on house parties

As we get into the heart of summer and COVID-19 restrictions are slowly lifted, Airbnb is tightening the rules.The home rental service is again cracking down on house parties.Airbnb is banning some younger guests in the United States from booking homes. That includes customers who are younger than 25 years old with fewer than three positive reviews.The company is also taking notice if the rental is an entire home close to where the person booking actually lives.Last year, five people were shot and killed during an unauthorized party at an Airbnb rental in California.