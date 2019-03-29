troubleshooter

Airbnb warning travelers about look-alike sites

EMBED <>More Videos

Those looking to book spring and summer travel should be alert to a new warning from home sharing site Airbnb

By and Tonya Simpson
Those looking to book spring and summer travel should be alert to a new warning from Airbnb.

The company is urging travelers to watch out for third-party sites that claim to be affiliated with Airbnb but are not.

Here are some simple steps users can protect themselves:

  • Take a close look: Airbnb said users should pay close attention to the website and the URL

  • Communicate carefully: Keep all communication through the Airbnb app or website

  • Direct payments: Make all payments directly through Airbnb. The company said legitimate hosts will never ask for payment outside of the site, through email or through a third-party booker


It's also important to try not to act on impulse when booking travel, if the deal seems too good to be true, that is typically a red flag.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairbnbtraveltroubleshooterscam
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROUBLESHOOTER
What you need to know about giving CBD to your pets
Fort Bragg soldier fighting lung cancer hopes to change law to help all military
Raleigh company offers protection against fundraising fraud
How to avoid getting ripped off on dresses, limos during prom season
TOP STORIES
Durham County deputies update handling policies after K-9 dies in hot car
Scooter companies to leave Raleigh; blame imposed regulations, fees
Local Methodist Church members hold inclusion rally in Wake County
Caretaker accused of making 81-year-old eat jalapeño peppers
Cumberland County crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
What you need to know about giving CBD to your pets
At full strength, Duke and Va. Tech prepare for all-ACC Sweet Sixteen showdown
Show More
Jurors see gruesome but crucial evidence on Day 4 of Wake triple murder trial
Family of fallen soldier receives new home
Students scramble after Fayetteville Beauty College abruptly shuts down
Carolina Hurricanes help out Caps fan who lost meaningful hat during game
Pope explains reluctant ring kiss seen in viral video
More TOP STORIES News