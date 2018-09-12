TRAVEL

Airlines cancel flights out of RDU ahead of Hurricane Florence

Southwest canceling flights at RDU on Friday.

RDU (WTVD) --
Southwest Airlines has announced it is canceling all flights out of RDU International Airport on Thursday and Friday.

The airport also says Concourse A and the TSA checkpoint in terminal one will be closed.

All the restaurants and shops there will also be closed.

Air Canada and Alaska Airlines are also canceling flights Thursday out of RDU. American, Frontier, JetBlue, and United Airlines will have scattered cancelations ahead of Hurricane Florence. Delta and United are planning mostly normal operations.



Airport officials recommend checking with your airline before heading to the airport.
