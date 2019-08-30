Airlines offering flight waivers as Hurricane Dorian approaches US ahead of Labor Day weekend

If you're hitting the road for the Labor Day holiday weekend, you'll have lots of company.
AAA projecting more Americans will be on the roads this year compared to last year.
More than 126 thousand passengers are expected to fly through RDU International Airport this weekend.
If your plans take you through Hurricane Dorian's track, several airlines are waiving rebooking fees so travelers can rebook flights for free.
American, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit and United Airlines are offering free flight waivers.
Experts recommend contacting your airline if you're planning to travel to central Florida.
Travelers can also check RDU's website for flight status updates.
