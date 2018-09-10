TRAVEL

Airlines waiving fees because of Hurricane Florence

Airlines waiving fees due to Florence.

Major airlines are waiving fees to change flights for passengers escaping Hurricane Florence, which could make landfall as a devastating Category 4.

Southwest, Jet Blue and American Airlines all announced Monday they are waiving fees for any ticket changes.

The offer is only good if you're flying into or out of certain cities expected to be impacted by the storm.



Travel windows vary depending upon the airline.

United Airlines also announced that a travel waiver has been issued for portions of the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia.

Delta Airlines representatives say they're still monitoring the storm and have not yet made any decisions.

FULL COVERAGE OF HURRICANE FLORENCE
