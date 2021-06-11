Travel

American Airlines adds new nonstop flight from RDU to Tampa

EMBED <>More Videos

American Airlines adds new nonstop flight out of RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a new direct flight available to you from Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

American Airlines announced it would be beginning a twice daily nonstop flight from RDU to Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida.

The flights begin November 2. Tickets go on sale starting next week.

"We're excited to strengthen our network from Raleigh-Durham by adding new service to Tampa and the beaches of Florida's Gulf Coast this fall," American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning Brian Znotins said. "Whether they're taking advantage of new direct flights to TPA, or any of our existing routes from RDU, we look forward to welcoming more Triangle Region customers back to travel with American and further connecting them with our global network."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelrduraleighfloridarduairport newsamerican airlinesairline
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Why Apple chose Research Triangle Park
Cooper announces $1M prizes, college scholarships as vaccine incentives
Three Raleigh police chief candidates appear in virtual forum
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to update COVID executive order
Man dies after being shot 'numerous times' in Fayetteville, police say
Parents push for classroom cameras to protect students with disabilities
Flood insurance rare in NC despite high risk of flooding
Show More
Man arrested in Greensboro in connection with Fayetteville homicide
18-year-old Garner woman hit, killed by train in Apex ID'd
Account established to help Wake County deputy who was shot
Postings for remote-work jobs jump 457%, according to LinkedIn
Duke professor explains why cash incentives for vaccinations work
More TOP STORIES News