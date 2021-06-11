American Airlines adds new nonstop flight from RDU to Tampa

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a new direct flight available to you from Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
American Airlines announced it would be beginning a twice daily nonstop flight from RDU to Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida.
The flights begin November 2. Tickets go on sale starting next week.
"We're excited to strengthen our network from Raleigh-Durham by adding new service to Tampa and the beaches of Florida's Gulf Coast this fall," American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning Brian Znotins said. "Whether they're taking advantage of new direct flights to TPA, or any of our existing routes from RDU, we look forward to welcoming more Triangle Region customers back to travel with American and further connecting them with our global network."
